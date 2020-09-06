Moisture is on the rise as you notice more clouds in the sky this evening. We will see a brief clearing early tonight before a cold front drops southeast across the Great Lakes. This front will stall across out northern counties tomorrow. This will provide a warm and humid environment ripe for thunderstorms to develop during the afternoon on Labor Day.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, passing shower possible for northern counties. Low 65

LABOR DAY (MONDAY): Partly sunny, warm, and humid with a slight chance of a few showers or storms. High 86

Highs this week will run slightly above normal with highs in the mid to upper 80s and slight chances of rain this week. Overnight lows will be warm, in the mid 60s.