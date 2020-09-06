An abundance of morning sunshine will start out the day. This afternoon, some scattered clouds will roll into the area. By tonight, there may be a passing shower with best chances across the northern Miami Valley.

TODAY: Becoming partly sunny, warm and humid. High 84

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, passing shower? Low 65

LABOR DAY (MONDAY): Partly sunny, warm and humid with a slight chance of a few showers or storms.

Highs this week will run slightly above normal with highs in the mid to upper 80s and slight chances of rain this week. Overnight lows will be warm, in the mid 60s.