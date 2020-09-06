Storm Team 2 Forecast

Daily Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

An abundance of morning sunshine will start out the day. This afternoon, some scattered clouds will roll into the area. By tonight, there may be a passing shower with best chances across the northern Miami Valley.

TODAY: Becoming partly sunny, warm and humid. High 84

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, passing shower? Low 65

LABOR DAY (MONDAY): Partly sunny, warm and humid with a slight chance of a few showers or storms.

Highs this week will run slightly above normal with highs in the mid to upper 80s and slight chances of rain this week. Overnight lows will be warm, in the mid 60s.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS