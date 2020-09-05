We will continue to see sunny skies this evening. A few clouds may move in from the north tonight. The wind will be calm. Sunday will start off sunny with increasing clouds during the day.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, light wind, nice. Low 56

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, a little warmer. High 83

On Labor Day, we may see a spotty shower or storm. Most areas will likely stay dry. Much warmer on the holiday with an increase in humidity. This trend will stay with us through much of the week ahead with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the mid to upper 60s.