A beautiful holiday weekend is in store for the Miami Valley. Low humidity and lots of sunshine is in the forecast due to high pressure in control.

TODAY: Sunny and pleasant. High near 80

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and not as cool. Low 57

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, a little warmer. High 82

On Labor day, we may see a spotty shower or storm. Most areas will likely stay dry. Much warmer on the holiday with an increase in humidity. This trend will stay with us through much of the week ahead with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the mid to upper 60s.