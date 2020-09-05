Storm Team 2 Forecast

Daily Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A beautiful holiday weekend is in store for the Miami Valley. Low humidity and lots of sunshine is in the forecast due to high pressure in control.

TODAY: Sunny and pleasant. High near 80

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and not as cool. Low 57

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, a little warmer. High 82

On Labor day, we may see a spotty shower or storm. Most areas will likely stay dry. Much warmer on the holiday with an increase in humidity. This trend will stay with us through much of the week ahead with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS