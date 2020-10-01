We’ll see increasing clouds today as a disturbance drops in from the northwest. With daytime heating, we expect spotty showers to develop around or shortly after 2pm. It will be breezy and a little cooler, with temperatures running about 5-8 degrees below normal.

Another push of cool air moves in tonight. Lows drop down near 40-degrees. It will continue to run cool on Friday, as we struggle to get out of the upper 50s.

TODAY: Increasing clouds, breezy and cool. Scattered showers develop, with a small chance for thunder. High 63

TONIGHT: Evening showers, then partly cloudy and chilly. Low 40

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and even cooler. High 58

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and continued cool. High 60

Over the weekend, cool air will remain in place. Saturday morning we will drop into the upper 30s, and if skies are clear enough, outlying areas could see some scattered light frost. The next chance for rain arrives on Sunday.