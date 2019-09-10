Storm Team 2 Forecast

We are getting back to summer-like weather today! Highs will climb up near 90-degrees under a mostly sunny sky. Humidity will also be on the rise, pushing our heat index into the low-90s.

It will feel even more humid Wednesday and Thursday, with heat index values reaching the mid-90s. There will also be a low chance of showers and thunderstorms through this time.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High 90

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and muggy. Low 70

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. A 30% chance of spotty showers or thunderstorms. High 88

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. A 20% chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm. High 89

Rain chances will increase a bit at the end of the week with a cold front moving in on Friday. The weekend does not look quite as hot or as humid.

