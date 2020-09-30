Storm Team 2 Forecast

Daily Forecast

After a quick burst of rain this evening we will see clearing skies overnight.

The wind will gust 30-40 mph along a warm front Wednesday morning. We will see strong southwest winds sustained around 20 mph. Temperatures will make it into the upper 60s before a cold front moves through early in the evening. The wind will gust once again 30-40 mph between 4 and 6 p.m. There is a chance for a few storms ahead of and along the cold front.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and chilly. Low 47

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and mild. High 68

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and a little cooler. A 30% chance of scattered showers. High 62

We will dry out Friday, but even cooler air will be in place. Morning temperatures will be in the upper 30s, and a few spots could see a light scattered frost if the sky is clear enough. Highs will struggle to get out of the upper 50s, and we will be back in the upper 30s Friday night.

