Storm Team 2 Forecast

Daily Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and with even lower temperatures. Low 47

WEDNESDAY: Fewer clouds than Tuesday, breezy and mild. High 68

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and a little cooler with chance of scattered showers. High 62

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS