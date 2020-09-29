Cooler air is in place behind yesterday’s cold front. Highs will be running below normal for the rest of the week. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today with just a slight chance of an isolated shower popping up this afternoon.

Dry weather will return for Wednesday, but Wednesday night and Thursday, a few more spotty showers will be possible.

TODAY: Partly sunny, nice and mild. Just a 10% chance of an isolated shower popping up in the afternoon. High 65

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and chilly. Low 47

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and mild. High 68

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and a little cooler. A 30% chance of scattered showers. High 62

We will dry out Friday, but even cooler air will be in place. Morning temperatures will be in the upper 30s, and a few spots could see a light scattered frost if the sky is clear enough. Highs will struggle to get out of the upper 50s, and we will be back in the upper 30s Friday night.