It will be quite humid today, as temperatures heat up into the mid-80s. Most of the day will be dry, but we could see a few showers or thunderstorms pop by late afternoon. Any of them could produce heavy rain or gusty wind. This threat will continue into the evening.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue tonight, and into Wednesday. Clouds and better rain coverage will likely hold highs in the low-80s, but it will still feel very humid.

TODAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid. A 30% chance of spotty showers/t’storm late day. High 86

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and muggy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 70

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid. A 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 83

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid. A 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 84

We’ll have one more warm, humid and unsettled day on Thursday, before a big change arrives at the end of the week. Humidity will drop, temperatures will cool, and we will enjoy plenty of sunshine on Friday.