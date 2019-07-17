The last of the remnants of Barry will impact the Miami Valley today. We will see scattered showers through the morning. Periods of heavy rain are likely. Isolated thunderstorms are possible this afternoon. Skies will begin to clear heading into the evening and overnight.

Things really start to heat up was the remnants of Barry move out. Highs will be in the mid 90s Friday and Saturday. An Excessive Heat Watch is in place starting Friday afternoon and continuing through Saturday evening. The heat index will be near 105 both days.

Excessive heat can be dangerous. Be cautious of the signs of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. If you start to feel faint or dizzy, with pale clammy skin and muscle cramps, find air condition and immediately begin to drink water.

TODAY: Periods of rain with a chance for thunderstorms. High 85

TONIGHT: Clearing skies. Low 70

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and hot, a low chance for storms. High 93

FRIDAY: Even hotter, feels like 105 in the afternoon. High 95

The heatwave will continue through the weekend. A cold front will move through Sunday bringing a chance for storms and cooler temperatures as we start off next week.