We will see a slight increase in humidity today, as temperatures climb into the low 80s this afternoon. Most of the area will get another dry day, but rain chances will go up late Tuesday.

A cold front will be approaching the area Tuesday afternoon, bringing a few spotty showers or thunderstorms. Any thunderstorm will have the potential to produce strong wind. It will definitely feel warm and humid, even though we’ll have more clouds around.

TODAY: Partly sunny, warm and slightly more humid. High 82

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and a little muggy. Low 65

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid. A 30% chance of a spotty shower or thunderstorm late. High 85

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid. A 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 83

We’ll stay warm and humid through Thursday, and then more comfortable air will arrive for the holiday weekend. We’ll have a few afternoons with highs in the 70s, and morning temperatures drop into the 50s.