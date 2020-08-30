Storm Team 2 Forecast

It’s a beautiful evening with low humidity. The sunset will be at 8:10 p.m. We will see some clouds which should make for another nice sunset.

There is a low chance of a shower tomorrow morning closer to the Ohio River. Areas along and south of I-70 may see a pop up shower late Monday afternoon and evening. The rain will clear out as we lose sunshine Monday night.

TONIGHT: Scattered clouds. Not as cool. Slim chance of a shower, south. Low 60

MONDAY: Mix of clouds and sun. Slight chance of a shower. High 80

Humidity levels will be on the increase through Thursday. The best chance for wet weather will be mid-week on Wednesday and Thursday.

