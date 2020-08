A cold front has moved through the Miami Valley. Breezy NW winds will begin to cool temperatures off this evening. We will see the wind relax to 5-10 mph overnight. Temperatures are back below normal tomorrow with mostly sunny skies.

TONIGHT: Cooler and less humid. Skies becoming mainly clear. Low 56

SUNDAY: Sunny and less humid. High 78

A slight chance of a shower or storm Monday and Tuesday. The best chance for wet weather this week is on Wednesday. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s this week.