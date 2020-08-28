It’s still very humid here in the Miami Valley! Moisture ahead of the remnants of Hurricane Laura will continue to stream into the region. This will keep us with the potential for heavy downpours, as scattered showers and thunderstorms develop this afternoon.

We will see the chance of mainly morning showers and thunderstorms on Saturday, as a cold front pushes through. Behind the front, cooler and less humid air will move in for the second half of the weekend.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and humid with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 85

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and muggy with a passing shower possible. Low 70

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and humid with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. High 80

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, cooler and less humid. A beautiful day! High 78

We’ll enjoy a taste of fall Sunday morning, with temperatures dipping into the mid-50s. The afternoon looks pleasantly warm, as we reach the upper 70s. Monday looks similar, and then we’ll warm up and become more humid as the week goes on.