Humidity stays up today, and clouds increase. We expect scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop. Any thunderstorm will have the potential to produce heavy rain, gusty wind or even hail.

Showers and thunderstorms will diminish overnight, but increase again across the area on Friday. We will continue to see the chance for torrential rain and strong wind.

TODAY: Clouds mixed with some sun, hot and humid. A 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 88

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and muggy. Low 72

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and humid. A 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 86

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid in the morning, and gradually turning less humid by late afternoon. High 80

A cold front will move through the Miami Valley on Saturday. This will keep the rain chance going, but behind the front cooler and less humid air will move in for Saturday night and Sunday.