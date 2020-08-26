Today will likely be the hottest day of the week, with highs in the low 90s and very high humidity. Our heat index values will push into the upper 90s, close to 100-degrees. Most of the area will stay dry, with just a slight chance of an isolated shower popping up this afternoon.

Thursday will be another hot day, with humidity staying up. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are more likely, and we could pick up some heavy downpours.

TODAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. A 10% chance of an isolated pop-up shower or thunderstorm. High 92

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and muggy. Low 72

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. A 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 90

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid. A 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

The remnants of hurricane Laura are forecast to track just south of the Miami Valley Friday into Saturday. This will continue the rain chance for our area, and winds will pick up, too.