We will see some sunshine again today, but do expect increasing clouds by late afternoon as moisture lifts in from the south. We will be dry through daylight hours, and temperatures will run above normal, with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Tonight, showers develop. They will be scattered through early Saturday morning before ending. Saturday afternoon looks dry, mostly cloudy and cool. Highs push into the mid 50s.

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny with clouds thickening more late in the day. Cool. High 48

TONIGHT: Cloudy and breezy with scattered showers developing. Low 40

SATURDAY: Morning showers, otherwise mostly cloudy and cool. High 55

SATURDAY NIGHT: Rain develops late. Low 46

SUNDAY: Showers through noon, then cloudy, breezy and mild. High 58

Another round of rain moves in Saturday night and will stick around through lunchtime on Sunday. The heaviest rain looks to fall south of Dayton.