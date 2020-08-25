The school year has already begun for some, but summer is definitely not over yet! Heat and humidity will continue today, with highs near 90-degrees, and our heat index in the mid-upper 90s. We also have the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be strong to severe.

Damaging wind will be the main threat, but hail is also possible. The potential for these thunderstorms will continue into the evening before ending tonight. Most of the area is expected to stay dry on Wednesday.

TODAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. A 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 90

TONIGHT: Evening thunderstorm, then partly cloudy and muggy. Low 72

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. A 10% chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm. High 92

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. A 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 90

Tropical moisture will begin to move in late Thursday, and will continue to impact the Miami Valley Friday and Saturday, with rain likely.