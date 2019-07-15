Monday is off to a nice start with mostly sunny skies. The cirrus clouds you are seeing are actually associated with Tropical Depression Barry. We really start to see impacts from the weakened system Tuesday and Wednesday.

The remnants could bring an inch of rain to the Miami Valley by Wednesday night. Most of the rain will be along the Mississippi Valley in Mississippi, Tennessee, and Kentucky.

TODAY: Afternoon and evening thunderstorms. High 90

TONIGHT: Mild and Muggy with the chance for storms. Low 72

TOMORROW: Periods of showers and storms. High 88

WEDNESDAY: Cooler with showers and storms. High 83

After the remnants of Barry move out high pressure begins to develop and temperatures heat up. We will see some of the hottest weather we’ve seen so far this year Friday and Saturday.