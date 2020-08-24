We will continue with hot and humid conditions, and the threat of scattered showers and thunderstorms. We can’t rule out a few in the northern counties this morning, and the rest of the area will have a better chance of rain in the afternoon. But they will be spotty, so some spots miss out.

Anything that develops today will dissipate this evening. Temperatures on Tuesday will continue to run above normal. We’ll see highs near 90, with heat index values in the mid-upper 90s, and the continued threat of thunderstorms.

TODAY: Partly-mostly sunny, hot and humid. A 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 87

TONIGHT: Evening thunderstorm then clearing and muggy. Low 71

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 90

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. High 92

We look to see a break in the rain on Wednesday, but it will still be hot and very humid. Our heat index will be close to 100-degrees.