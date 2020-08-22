The evening will be warm and muggy for those that do not see any rain. A few showers and thunderstorms will taper off as the sun goes down. Patchy dense fog may develop overnight.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Low 66

SUNDAY: Warm and very humid. Scattered showers and storms. High 85

SUNDAY NIGHT: Muggy, mild, patchy fog. Low 68

MONDAY: Hot and humid with few showers and storms mostly to the northeast. High 87

The heat turns up this week. A heat wave is likely Tuesday – Thursday with 90 degree temperatures. We will see a break in the rain midweek. Rain returns likely as the remnants of Laura as early as Thursday night.