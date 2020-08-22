Storm Team 2 Forecast

Daily Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The evening will be warm and muggy for those that do not see any rain. A few showers and thunderstorms will taper off as the sun goes down. Patchy dense fog may develop overnight.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Low 66

SUNDAY: Warm and very humid. Scattered showers and storms. High 85

SUNDAY NIGHT: Muggy, mild, patchy fog. Low 68

MONDAY: Hot and humid with few showers and storms mostly to the northeast. High 87

The heat turns up this week. A heat wave is likely Tuesday – Thursday with 90 degree temperatures. We will see a break in the rain midweek. Rain returns likely as the remnants of Laura as early as Thursday night.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS