We will enjoy a slight drop in humidity today. It will be nice and warm, with highs in the mid-upper 80s. We’ll continue with dry weather and plenty of sunshine.

Tonight we’ll become partly cloudy and temperatures will drop into the upper 60s. After a dry Friday morning, we will see the return of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. It will also feel much more humid.

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny and a little less humid. High 87

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Low 67

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, and more humid. A 30% chance of scattered afternoon showers/thunderstorms. High 84

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid. A 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 84

Over the weekend, rain chances will continue both Saturday and Sunday. Neither day looks like a washout, but scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible.

