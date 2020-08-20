Look for mainly clear skies tonight with temperatures not quite as cool as the last couple of nights. We will see a few more clouds around Friday, and there is even a slight chance of a late day shower, mainly from the Dayton area and points south.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and mild. Low 58

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, warm and a little more humid with a slight chance of a late day shower. High 83

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with an evening shower possible. Low 65

SATURDAY: Clouds mixed with sunshine, warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 82

We will continue with the chance of thunderstorms Sunday. After that, get ready for a return to summer heat next week.

