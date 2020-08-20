Storm Team 2 Forecast

Daily Forecast

Rain Chances Rise toward the Weekend

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Look for mainly clear skies tonight with temperatures not quite as cool as the last couple of nights. We will see a few more clouds around Friday, and there is even a slight chance of a late day shower, mainly from the Dayton area and points south.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and mild. Low 58

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, warm and a little more humid with a slight chance of a late day shower. High 83

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with an evening shower possible. Low 65

SATURDAY: Clouds mixed with sunshine, warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 82

We will continue with the chance of thunderstorms Sunday. After that, get ready for a return to summer heat next week.

news-app-download-apple
news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS