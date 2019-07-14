A few showers and storms possible this morning and then again this afternoon.

A weak frontal boundary will be the focus today for scattered showers and storms. Not a complete washout, but do expect wet weather to around, especially this afternoon. It will be noticeably more humid today.

TODAY: Party sunny and more humid with scattered showers and storm. Highs near 90.

TONIGHT: Chance of evening showers and storms. Otherwise partly cloudy and muggy. Low 70

MONDAY: Hot and humid with scattered showers and storms. High 90

Live Doppler 2HD

Scattered showers and storms are expected on and off through most of the week. Remnants from Barry will bring steadier rain mid week.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.