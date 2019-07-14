A weak frontal boundary will be the focus today for scattered showers and storms. Not a complete washout, but do expect wet weather to around, especially this afternoon. It will be noticeably more humid today.
TODAY: Party sunny and more humid with scattered showers and storm. Highs near 90.
TONIGHT: Chance of evening showers and storms. Otherwise partly cloudy and muggy. Low 70
MONDAY: Hot and humid with scattered showers and storms. High 90
Live Doppler 2HD
Scattered showers and storms are expected on and off through most of the week. Remnants from Barry will bring steadier rain mid week.
