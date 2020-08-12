It looks like a dry afternoon for the Miami Valley, but we are expecting more clouds to roll in. We’ll be partly to mostly cloudy today, with high humidity continuing. Temperatures will run above normal, with highs in the mid-80s.

Tonight, we’ll be dry and partly cloudy. On Thursday, we will enjoy more sunshine and continue warm conditions.

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, warm and humid. High 86

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Low 65

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and warm. High 86

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid with a 20% chance of an isolated shower. High 87

We can’t rule out an isolated shower or storm on Friday, but a better chance for rain arrives over the weekend, as a cold front approaches.