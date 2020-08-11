We will continue with warm and humid weather, with a mix of clouds and sun today. The chance for rain is low, but it’s not zero. We can’t rule out an isolated shower or thunderstorm popping up this afternoon.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and quiet. On Wednesday, we get more of the same: warm, humid, partly sunny, with a slight shower chance.

TODAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid. A 20% chance of a pop up afternoon shower or thunderstorm. High 86

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and muggy. Low 66

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid. A 20% chance of a pop up afternoon shower or thunderstorm. High 86

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid. A 20% chance of a pop up afternoon shower or thunderstorm. High 86

This weather pattern will continue on Thursday. Heading into Friday and the weekend, the chance for rain comes up a bit as disturbances move across the region.