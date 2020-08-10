Humidity is increasing this week, and it will be very summer-like with above-normal temperatures. Rain chances also return, with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible mid-late morning, and again in the late afternoon hours.

Showers and thunderstorms will be around at times overnight, and we’ll stay quite muggy. On Tuesday, we will continue to see the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms, but it does not look like a washout.

TODAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. A 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 88

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 70

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. A 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 87

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid. A 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 85

The pattern will continue pretty much every day this week. Occasional showers and thunderstorms, warm and humid with above normal temperatures.