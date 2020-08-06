We’ll enjoy another nice afternoon, with low humidity and pleasantly warm temperatures. Expect a mix of sun and clouds, with highs in the upper 70s to right around 80-degrees.

Tonight will be our last cool night in the 50s for awhile. We will get a little warmer on Friday, topping out in the low 80s, with a slight increase in humidity. The warming trend continues into the weekend.

TODAY: Partly sunny and pleasantly warm. High 80

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool. Low 58

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and a little warmer. High 83

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, warm and a little humid. High 86

We’ll be dry through the weekend, with afternoon highs approaching 90-degrees Sunday through Tuesday.