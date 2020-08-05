Storm Team 2 Forecast

Daily Forecast

Comfortable temperatures overnight with mainly clear skies. High pressure will give us more nice weather for the next several days.

TONIGHT: Clearing skies and pleasantly cool. Low 57

THURSDAY: Lots of morning sunshine, some clouds in the afternoon. High 78

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear and cool. Low 60

FRIDAY: Partly sunny & comfortable. High 82

In your extended Storm Team 2 Forecast…A gradual warming trend through the weekend with dry weather expected. Next main chance of rain is next Monday.

