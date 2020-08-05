It feels a little like fall in the Miami Valley, with cooler and less humid air in place. We will enjoy sunshine through the first part of the day, with a few more clouds drifting in during the afternoon. We expect to stay dry today and tonight.

Overnight lows drop down into the 50s again through Thursday morning. The afternoon will be a touch warmer, but still comfortable, as we top out right around 80-degrees.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and pleasantly warm. High 77

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, nice and cool. Low 57

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and continued nice. High 80

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and a little warmer. High 84

The warming trend will continue on Friday, with highs in the mid-80s and a slight increase in humidity. Get ready for a hot and humid weekend!