A cold front digs south tonight. Temperatures will not drop much, but rain chances go up. Scattered storms will develop along the cold front tomorrow afternoon.
SUNDAY: Higher humidity, afternoon showers and storms. High 87
SUNDAY NIGHT: Storm activity decreases. Low 70
MONDAY: Afternoon showers and storms. High 90
TUESDAY: Cloudy with a chance for showers and storms. High 89
The remnants of Barry will bring moisture into the area mid week. Showers and thunderstorms will be likely Wednesday and Thursday with cooler temperatures on Wednesday.