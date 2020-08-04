Storm Team 2 Forecast

Keep the windows open–that will feel quite refreshing! Overnight, clouds decrease and temperatures drop into the 50s. The last time Dayton saw a low in the 50s was June 25. There will be some patchy fog tonight. Wednesday will feature tons of sunshine and continued pleasant temperatures.

TONIGHT: Clearing and much cooler. Low 56

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasantly warm. High 78

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and continued nice. High 80

Sunshine and nice weather continue Thursday. We’ll see highs near 80, with continued comfortable humidity.

