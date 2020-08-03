Storm Team 2 Forecast

Daily Forecast
Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Carly Smith said we will see scattered thunderstorms Monday evening with a few isolated showers overnight. Temperatures will stay in the 70s.

Tuesday, there is a chance of showers, but we will also start to see more sunshine. Temperatures will be in the 70s.

Carly said it will turn cooler and less humid this week, but temperatures heat up again heading into the weekend.

After today we have a period of rather pleasant weather. Through Friday you can expect mostly sunny skies. Warmer temperatures and a chance of thunderstorms return just in time for the weekend.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS