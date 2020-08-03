DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Carly Smith said we will see scattered thunderstorms Monday evening with a few isolated showers overnight. Temperatures will stay in the 70s.

Tuesday, there is a chance of showers, but we will also start to see more sunshine. Temperatures will be in the 70s.

Carly said it will turn cooler and less humid this week, but temperatures heat up again heading into the weekend.

After today we have a period of rather pleasant weather. Through Friday you can expect mostly sunny skies. Warmer temperatures and a chance of thunderstorms return just in time for the weekend.