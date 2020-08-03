Storm Team 2 Forecast

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected today, becoming most numerous in the afternoon hours. It will be warm and humid, with highs near-normal, in the low 80s.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue into the first part of the overnight, before decreasing across the area. We will enjoy a lot of dry time on Tuesday, with just a slight chance of an isolated shower. It will be less humid, and a bit cooler, with highs in the upper 70s.

TODAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 81

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms early on, then mostly cloudy. Low 64

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a 20% chance of an isolated shower. Turning less humid. High 77

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasantly warm. High 78

We will be able to give the A/C a break this week and open up the windows! Highs will be just below normal, and with a big drop in humidity, it will feel quite pleasant!

