Temperatures increased to 80 degrees once the sun came out this afternoon. We will see a few spotty showers, but many stay dry tonight. Thunderstorms return tomorrow afternoon as a cold front tracks into the Miami Valley.

TONIGHT: Spotty evening shower. Partly cloudy. Low 64

MONDAY: Scattered showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon. High 80

MONDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers taper off into Tuesday morning. Low 64

TUESDAY: Cooler with a slight chance of a shower. High 77

Still a slight chance of rain on Tuesday, but drier weather mid-week with highs in the upper 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s.