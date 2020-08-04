After some morning fog, we will see some gradual sun breaking through the clouds today. We can’t rule out a spotty shower, but a lot of the area will miss out on significant rain. It will be cooler, and will gradually turn less humid.

Overnight, clouds decrease and temperatures drop into the 50s. Keep the windows open–that will feel quite refreshing! Wednesday will feature tons of sunshine and continued pleasant temperatures.

TODAY: Morning fog, then becoming partly sunny. A 30% chance of a spotty shower. Turning less humid. High 77

TONIGHT: Clearing and much cooler. Low 56

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasantly warm. High 78

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and continued nice. High 80

Sunshine and nice weather continues Thursday. We’ll see highs near 80, with continued comfortable humidity.