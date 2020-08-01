Scattered showers are tracking across the Miami Valley this morning. It will be muggy and mild with temperatures around 70 degrees.

This afternoon around 2 p.m. Thunderstorms will develop along the Ohio Valley and track NNE across the Miami Valley.

Severe weather is possible 2 p.m. – 8 p.m. The main risk will be high wind gusts resulting in tree damage and power outages. Additionally, localized flooding will be possible.

TODAY: Cloudy and humid with showers and a few thunderstorms, rain could be heavy in the afternoon. High 78

TONIGHT: Muggy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 67

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a shower or thunderstorm. High near 80

The chance of showers and thunderstorms will continue Sunday. Finally, some cooler and less humid air moves in our direction around the middle of next week.