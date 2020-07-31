Storm Team 2 Forecast

It’s a muggy start to your Friday. There’s some patchy light mist. Conditions will be mostly cloudy, breaking into the afternoon. There will be more sun and less rain than yesterday. A few scattered showers possible, but many stay dry today.

Rain chances go up this weekend. A weather system will move NE across the Miami Valley on Saturday. There a low risk of severe thunderstorms. The main threat will be high wind and flooding.

TODAY: Clouds mixed with a little sun, seasonably warm with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm late in the day. High 82

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers again late at night. Low 65

SATURDAY: Cloudy and humid with showers and a few thunderstorms. High near 80

SUNDAY: Cloudy with rain showers early on. High near 80

More rain arrives over the weekend. Finally, some cooler and less humid air moves in our direction next week.

