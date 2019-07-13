An abundance of sunshine today across the Miami Valley with high pressure in control. The UV index will be running very high along with an air quality advisory for much of the Miami Valley. If possible, limit driving trips and fuel up after 8 PM.

TODAY: Sunny and warm. High 88

TONIGHT: Clear early, becoming partly cloudy. Low 70

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, very warm and humid with a slight chance of a shower or storm. High 87.

Highs for the next several days will be in the upper 80s. Remnants of Barry will affect the Ohio Valley by mid week.

Live Doppler 2HD

