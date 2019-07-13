Storm Team 2 Forecast

Daily Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

An abundance of sunshine today across the Miami Valley with high pressure in control. The UV index will be running very high along with an air quality advisory for much of the Miami Valley. If possible, limit driving trips and fuel up after 8 PM.

TODAY: Sunny and warm. High 88

TONIGHT: Clear early, becoming partly cloudy. Low 70

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, very warm and humid with a slight chance of a shower or storm. High 87.

Highs for the next several days will be in the upper 80s. Remnants of Barry will affect the Ohio Valley by mid week.

Live Doppler 2HD

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS