We’re expecting more clouds in the Miami Valley today, along with the chance of showers and even a thunderstorm. It will feel more humid, with highs pretty close to normal, in the low 80s.

Scattered showers and the chance of a thunderstorm will continue through the first half of the night. Friday will be mostly dry, but we’ll hold on to at least a slight chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon hours. Coverage looks isolated.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and more humid. A 40% chance of showers and perhaps a thunderstorm. High 83

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers or thunderstorms early on. Low 65

FRIDAY: Clouds mixed with some sun, seasonable. A 20% chance of an isolated pop-up shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 83

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and seasonable. A 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 82

Saturday will start dry, but the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms increases in the late afternoon and will become more likely at night.