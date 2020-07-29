The evening will be hot with temperatures staying in the 80s through 9 p.m. Cloud coverage will increase tonight. It will become muggy with a low in the upper 60s.

Tomorrow will be cooler with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Low 68

THURSDAY: Clouds and a little sun. Warm and slightly more humid, with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 83

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and warm with a 20% chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm. High 83

Rain chances will linger Friday into the weekend. Not everyone will see rain every day, but the chance is there for hit and miss showers or thunderstorms.