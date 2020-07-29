We will continue to enjoy dry weather today. We expect abundant sunshine, and it will be a little hotter this afternoon. Highs climb into the upper 80s with a slight increase in humidity.

Tonight, clouds will begin to move in. We will see more clouds through the day Thursday, with the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and hot. High 88

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Low 68

THURSDAY: Clouds and a little sun. Warm and slightly more humid, with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 83

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and warm with a 20% chance of a pop up shower or thunderstorm. High 83

Rain chances will linger Friday into the weekend. Not everyone will see rain every day, but the chance is there for hit and miss showers or thunderstorms.