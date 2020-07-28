We will see clear skies tonight with more sunshine on Wednesday. Temperatures will be four degrees above normal and hot with an afternoon high around 88 degrees.

Humidity will increase on Thursday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms especially south of I-70.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable. Low 65

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. High 88

THURSDAY: Clouds mixed with some sun, a little more humid. A 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 83

The next chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms arrives Thursday. The clouds and precipitation will hold temperatures just below normal.