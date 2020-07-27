Storm Team 2 Forecast

Daily Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rain will continue into the evening. A few showers will linger into the night as a cold front moves through. Behind the front we will see seasonal highs around 85 degrees. It will be less humid with a light NW wind.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Still humid. Low 68

TUESDAY: A 20% chance of a few morning showers or thunderstorms. Then becoming mostly sunny and turning less humid. High 85

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 88

Dry weather will continue on Wednesday, with lots of sunshine expected. Highs most of this week will be fairly close to normal–in the mid-upper 80s.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS