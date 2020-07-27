Rain will continue into the evening. A few showers will linger into the night as a cold front moves through. Behind the front we will see seasonal highs around 85 degrees. It will be less humid with a light NW wind.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Still humid. Low 68

TUESDAY: A 20% chance of a few morning showers or thunderstorms. Then becoming mostly sunny and turning less humid. High 85

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 88

Dry weather will continue on Wednesday, with lots of sunshine expected. Highs most of this week will be fairly close to normal–in the mid-upper 80s.