We will be dealing with occasional rain today, with cool temperatures. Highs will be up near 50-degrees.

Tonight, colder air will filter into the region. We expect snow to mix in across the northern counties late tonight into Saturday morning. This mixing will gradually work south through Saturday afternoon, but showers look spotty.

TODAY: Cloudy and cool with occasional rain. High 50

TONIGHT: Showers continue, snow mixes in across the north. Low 35

SATURDAY: Scattered rain or snow showers. Breezy and colder. High 39

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and chilly. High 40

We will dry out again on Sunday, and sunshine will return. Temperatures will warm a bit, with highs in the low 40s for a couple days.