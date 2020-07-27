Expect another hot and very humid day in the Miami Valley. Highs today will climb up into the lower 90s ahead of a cold front. It will feel more like the upper 90s/near 100 degrees with the heat index. Scattered thunderstorms develop as we near peak heating this afternoon. Some could produce heavy rain and gusty wind.

Scattered thunderstorms will continue overnight as the front comes through the area. We may see a few linger across the south early Tuesday, but then slightly cooler and less humid air builds in as we dry out for the afternoon.

TODAY: Partly sunny, hot and very humid. A 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. High 91

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Still humid. Low 68

TUESDAY: A 20% chance of a few morning showers or thunderstorms. Then becoming mostly sunny and turning less humid. High 85

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 88

Dry weather will continue on Wednesday, with lots of sunshine expected. Highs most of this week will be fairly close to normal–in the mid-upper 80s.