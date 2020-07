It feels a bit sticky this afternoon as moisture increases. Humidity and heat index will be highest on Monday ahead of a cold front.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and warm. Low 73

MONDAY: Breezy, hot and even more humid. PM showers and storms. A few may become severe. Heat index 95-100. High 90

Scattered showers and storms will continue through Tuesday morning. High temperatures for the rest of the week will be in the mid to upper 80s. Next chance of showers on Thursday will be slim.