A little warmer and more humid today. Lots of sunshine and a light breeze. Chances for showers and storms on Monday with an approaching cold front.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High 92 Heat index 94-98

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and warm. Low 73

MONDAY: Breezy, hot and even more humid. PM showers and storms. A few may become severe. Heat index 95-100. High 90

Scattered showers and storms will continue through Tuesday morning. High temperatures for the rest of the week will be in the mid to upper 80s. Next chance of showers on Thursday will be slim.