Storm Team 2 Forecast

Daily Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A little warmer and more humid today. Lots of sunshine and a light breeze. Chances for showers and storms on Monday with an approaching cold front.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High 92 Heat index 94-98

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and warm. Low 73

MONDAY: Breezy, hot and even more humid. PM showers and storms. A few may become severe. Heat index 95-100. High 90

Scattered showers and storms will continue through Tuesday morning. High temperatures for the rest of the week will be in the mid to upper 80s. Next chance of showers on Thursday will be slim.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS