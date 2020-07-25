The weekend continues to be hot with very little rain. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s this evening. Skies will clear heading into the night. Temperatures will cool into the mid 60s with very little wind.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and mild. Low 66

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and & hot. High 92

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, a little stuffy and mild. Low 73

MONDAY: Chance of evening thunderstorms, breezy southwest wind, hot, and humid, heat index in the upper 90s. High 90

A cold front brings a chance of thunderstorms Monday evening and Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s the second half of the week. The heat index will be highest on Monday.