Storm Team 2 Forecast

Daily Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The weekend continues to be hot with very little rain. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s this evening. Skies will clear heading into the night. Temperatures will cool into the mid 60s with very little wind.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and mild. Low 66

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and & hot. High 92

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, a little stuffy and mild. Low 73

MONDAY: Chance of evening thunderstorms, breezy southwest wind, hot, and humid, heat index in the upper 90s. High 90

A cold front brings a chance of thunderstorms Monday evening and Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s the second half of the week. The heat index will be highest on Monday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS